Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stresses need of awareness on kidney disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed the need to raise public awareness about kidney diseases as ignorance of precautions were resulting in a gradual increase in kidney diseases.

In a statement on World Kidney disease day, the CM maintained that a balanced lifestyle could help avoid kidney diseases adding that the provision of necessary facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases in public hospitals was a priority of the government.

The government was engaged in providing facilities including free dialysis, he said adding that the government was committed to utilising resources for the treatment of kidney patients.