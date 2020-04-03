UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Aerial View Of Lockdown Situation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took an aerial view of the lockdown situation of Lahore city and its surrounding areas on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took an aerial view of the lockdown situation of Lahore city and its surrounding areas on Friday.

He also observed closure of different markets and trading centres due to the lockdown. The streets and surrounding areas of Lahore city were devoid of traffic and the markets appeared deserted.

Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction over the government measures taken for the protection of the people and lauded the efforts of police, Pak Army and Rangers.

He said that measures have been taken to protect the health and life of people.

The outbreak of Coronavirus can only be prevented if people stay at their homes. He thanked the people of Punjab including Lahorites for following the government's instructions.

He said the police, army and rangers were playing an exemplary role. He said the government was keeping a vigilant eye on the situation, caused by coronavirus. Usman Buzdar said that he was reviewing the implementation of government's orders by visiting different cities. He also thanked the transporters and the trading community for following the instructions for the prevention from coronavirus.

