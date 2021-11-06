Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of viral video

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of a viral video in which a young man is making fun of prayers. He has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of a viral video in which a young man is making fun of prayers. He has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM ordered for taking strict legal action against the accused and said that such incident hurt the religious sentiments of every Muslim and such people do not deserve any leniency.

Moreover, Muzaffargarh Police have apprehended the accused, who has been identified as Asif.