UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Setting Home Ablaze

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of setting home ablaze

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of setting a home ablaze and torturing the women in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of setting a home ablaze and torturing the women in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO.

He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest besides ensuring justice to the affectees.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and arrested an accused whereas raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Punjab Women From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

2 minutes ago
 "Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

"Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

1 minute ago
 RPO chairs meeting; reviews crime situation

RPO chairs meeting; reviews crime situation

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister condemns attack on security personn ..

Chief Minister condemns attack on security personnel in Tank

2 minutes ago
 Biden calls deadly tornadoes 'unimaginable tragedy ..

Biden calls deadly tornadoes 'unimaginable tragedy'

2 minutes ago
 Sarwar performs groundbreaking of Dedarr Bridge's ..

Sarwar performs groundbreaking of Dedarr Bridge's expansion in Chakri

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.