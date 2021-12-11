Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of setting home ablaze

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of setting a home ablaze and torturing the women in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO

He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest besides ensuring justice to the affectees.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and arrested an accused whereas raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.