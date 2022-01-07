Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed in the precinct of PS Shah Jamal Muzaffargarh and sought a report from IG Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed in the precinct of PS Shah Jamal Muzaffargarh and sought a report from IG Police.

The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar assured that justice will be served to the aggrieved family at any cost.