Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed's Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed's murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed in the precinct of PS Shah Jamal Muzaffargarh and sought a report from IG Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed in the precinct of PS Shah Jamal Muzaffargarh and sought a report from IG Police.

The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar assured that justice will be served to the aggrieved family at any cost.

