Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of beds' shortage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the health secretary about the shortage of beds in DHQ Hospital Narowal.

The chief minister directed that the provision of beds to the patients should be ensured on a priority basis and they should not face any difficulty in their treatment.