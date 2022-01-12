Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Beds' Shortage
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the health secretary about the shortage of beds in DHQ Hospital Narowal.
The chief minister directed that the provision of beds to the patients should be ensured on a priority basis and they should not face any difficulty in their treatment.