Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of kidnap-cum-murder of a boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about kidnap-cum-murder of a boy in Raiwind.

He directed that justice be provided to the bereaved heirs while ensuring strict action against the arrested accused as per law. The accused Majid has also confessed to his crime.