Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of workers' burning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Sheikhupura deputy commissioner about the burning of workers in a shoe factory in Muridke.

He said that the best medical facilities should be provided to the injured workers and a report be submitted to him after determining the cause of the fire.