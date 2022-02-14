UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Girl Murder

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about the recovery of the body of a 13-year-old girl in Kamoke

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about the recovery of the body of a 13-year-old girl in Kamoke.

The chief minister ordered for early arrest of the accused. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of swift justice.

>