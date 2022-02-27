UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of car drifting in Lahore Fort, has sought a report from Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of car drifting in Lahore Fort, has sought a report from Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

The chief minister has also directed legal action against the officials responsible sayingthat such an incident was intolerable at the historic place.

>