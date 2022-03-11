UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Citizen's Death Due To Kite Twine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of citizen's death due to kite twine

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the death of a citizen due to kite twine in Sargodha, has sought a report from IG police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the death of a citizen due to kite twine in Sargodha, has sought a report from IG police.

The CM directed action against those responsible for negligence in preventing the incidents of kite flying.

Strict implementation of the law should be ensured and action be taken against violators of the law, he said.

A zero-tolerance policy should be adopted, he reiterated and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Sargodha Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews law & o ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews law & order situation

3 minutes ago
 Suffocated by sanctions, Russia squeezes foreign f ..

Suffocated by sanctions, Russia squeezes foreign firms leaving

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar consoles with P ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar consoles with Punjab Law Minister

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine war to 'deeply destabilize' food supply in ..

Ukraine war to 'deeply destabilize' food supply in Europe, Africa: Macron

3 minutes ago
 Canada slaps new sanctions on Russian oligarchs in ..

Canada slaps new sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Abramovich

23 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>