LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the death of a citizen due to kite twine in Sargodha, has sought a report from IG police.

The CM directed action against those responsible for negligence in preventing the incidents of kite flying.

Strict implementation of the law should be ensured and action be taken against violators of the law, he said.

A zero-tolerance policy should be adopted, he reiterated and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.