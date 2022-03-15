Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a woman due to falling of tree in the Lahore Zoo and sought a report from Secretary Forest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a woman due to falling of tree in the Lahore Zoo and sought a report from Secretary Forest.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies and sorrow with the heirs and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured husband of the deceased woman.