UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Molestation Of Nurse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of molestation of nurse

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the molestation of a nurse in the area of City Police Station Mianwali and sought a report from RPO Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the molestation of a nurse in the area of City Police Station Mianwali and sought a report from RPO Sargodha.

The CM directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and said that stern legal action should be taken against them. He also directed to ensure provision of justice to the affected nurse.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Police Station Sargodha Mianwali From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MPA meets Chief Minister, repose trust

MPA meets Chief Minister, repose trust

24 seconds ago
 TotalEnergies Pledges to Stop Purchasing Oil From ..

TotalEnergies Pledges to Stop Purchasing Oil From Russia

25 seconds ago
 Stabbing Attack in Israel Kills 1, Injures 3 - Eme ..

Stabbing Attack in Israel Kills 1, Injures 3 - Emergency Medical Service

2 minutes ago
 12 accused arrested for allegedly killing laborer ..

12 accused arrested for allegedly killing laborer in marriage hall

2 minutes ago
 Russia Never Shelled Ukrainian Facilities Where To ..

Russia Never Shelled Ukrainian Facilities Where Toxic Materials Stored - Polyans ..

2 minutes ago
 US Will Not Support Russia's Humanitarian Resoluti ..

US Will Not Support Russia's Humanitarian Resolution on Ukraine - Envoy to UN

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>