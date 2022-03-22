Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of molestation of nurse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the molestation of a nurse in the area of City Police Station Mianwali and sought a report from RPO Sargodha.

The CM directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and said that stern legal action should be taken against them. He also directed to ensure provision of justice to the affected nurse.