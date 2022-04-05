Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of kite flying incidents

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the kite-flying incidents in Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the kite-flying incidents in Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a man due to a chemical string hanging at electric wire.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the deceased.

Usman Buzdar directed to take strict action against responsible for this negligence and directed to ensure zero-tolerance policy against the kite-flying incidents.

He asserted that kite-flying incidents were not tolerable at any cost and effective measures be taken to check kite-flying incidents.