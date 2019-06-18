UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Firing At DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of firing at DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing incident at DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib and sought a report in this regard from the IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing incident at DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib and sought a report in this regard from the IG Punjab.

CM has also directed for the early arrest of criminals.

Sardar Usman Buzdar assured that legal action be initiated against the culprits.

The Chief Minister also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the firing incident.

