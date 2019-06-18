Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of firing at DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing incident at DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib and sought a report in this regard from the IG Punjab

CM has also directed for the early arrest of criminals.

Sardar Usman Buzdar assured that legal action be initiated against the culprits.

The Chief Minister also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the firing incident.