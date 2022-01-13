Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar urges people to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the citizens to vaccinate themselves to remain safe from the expected the fifth corona wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the citizens to vaccinate themselves to remain safe from the expected the fifth corona wave.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM said the citizens would have to show seriousness as the new corona wave was intensifying.

It was in the best interest of the citizens to follow SOPs as an increase in the number of patients was worrisome, he added.

The citizens had been vaccinated at their doorsteps through province-wise Reach Every Door drive,he said.