Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Visits Faisalabad, Distributes Food Bags

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:16 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Faisalabad, distributes food bags

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Faislabad to distribute food items among the deserving persons in Agriculture University, Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Faislabad to distribute food items among the deserving persons in Agriculture University, Faisalabad.

He himself distributed food bags among the male and female destitute and directed to send food bags at the doorsteps of weak and aged people, said a handout issued here.

He also chaired a meeting of National and Provincial Assembly members in the committee room of Ayub Research Centre Faisalabad. He assured the Punjab government was taking all necessary steps in order to protect lives of the masses as such government steps were meant to safeguard the masses. He emphasized that it was duty of the masses to ensure implementation on the government's steps.

Usman Buzdar commended administration, police and doctors for showing their devotion and dedication in performing their official duties during the current circumstances.

He maintained that People of rural areas were also using masks on account of government's successful awareness campaign. He emphasized that more than 43,000 corona tests had been conducted so far which would further be enhanced.

"We will deal with all challenges effectively regarding combating coronavirus and eradicating dengue, besides launching wheat procurement campaign and making proper arrangements during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak," he said.

Usman Buzdar was also apprised during briefing about the prevailing situation owing to coronavirus in Faisalabad division. He was further intimated that there were 95 confirmed corona patients in Faisalabad and 7 patients had gone back to their homes after recovery. There were 80 percent male corona patients out of 71 percent aged persons. Besides, 98000 masks, 10000 medical gowns and other essential medical equipments were also available in Faisalabad. The philanthropists from Faisalabad donated one lac gloves to the Punjab government. A business personality also donated a cheque in the Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ch. Zaheer-ud-Din, Ajmal Cheema, National and Provincial Assembly Members, ACS (Urbanization and Infrastructure) DG PDMA, Commissioner, RPO and concerned officials attended the meeting.

