Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur, Gujranwala and inspected the model project in water sector.

The Chief Minister also inspected model study project of River Ravi regarding southern loop project of Lahore Ring Road there and also reviewed Hydraulic Model of Western Loop of Multan Road and Ring Road, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar directed to complete the water sector model projects immediately. He was briefed about the performance and efficiency of Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur.

The Chief Minister was further informed that work was being carried out on the model projects of water sector in Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur. Research was also being conducted for the expansion project of Terbela Dam.

Secretary Irrigation briefed the Chief Minister about the flow, embankments and capacity of water.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, ACS (Urbanization and Infrastructure) and others were also present.