Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Visits SMBR's Residence

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:19 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar to express condolence over the death of his father Khizar Hayat Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar to express condolence over the death of his father Khizar Hayat Tarar.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

