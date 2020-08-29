Chief Minister satisfies with Muharram security arrangements

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited the Control Room set up at the Home Department to review security arrangements put in place for Muharram across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited the Control Room set up at the Home Department to review security arrangements put in place for Muharram across the province.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police, Dr. Sanauallah Abbasi, Secretary Home, Ikramullah and high-up's were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about the security arrangements and other necessary measures to ensure the peaceful holding of Muharram processions and Majalis with special focus on 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province.

It was informed that Muharram processions and Majalis are held in fourteen districts of the province for which foolproof security arrangements have been made with special focus on the sensitive areas.

Control rooms have also been set up at district level to closely monitor and coordinate security arrangements for Muharram processions.

The districts level control rooms are constantly in touch with the Home Department control room, feeding real time data and information to it.

It was further informed that extra security personnel had been deployed for the security of Imam Bargahs and traditional routes of Muharram processions whereas these processions are also being monitored through CTTV and drone cameras.

Expressing his satisfaction on the overall security arrangements, the chief minister directed the concerned high-up's to put in place all the required security arrangements to ensure the peaceful holding of 10th Muharram processions and Majalis.