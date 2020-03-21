Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Saturday sought ANP Parliamentary Leader and Deputy Opposition leader Sardar Hussain Babak's assistance to combat coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Saturday sought ANP Parliamentary Leader and Deputy Opposition leader Sardar Hussain Babak's assistance to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial government along with the opposition wanted to overcome this deadly virus, said Mahmood Khan in a telephonic conversion with Sardar Hussain Babak.

Talking to the chief minister, Sardar Hussain Babak said the ANP would work in the interest of the people of the province beyond political differences.

He said, "The ANP will not do politics for point-scoring at this hour of trial and tribulation.

We will only criticize where public interest is violated." The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government was taking practical steps to provide relief to the people.

He said awareness messages were essential for preventing the coronavirus. Print and electronic media should keep the public informed about how we could control the virus, he added.

The ANP provincial general secretary said precautionary measures were the only way to prevent the pandemic and the government machinery, with the help of the district administration, should facilitate tests at all the hospitals.