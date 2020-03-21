UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks ANP's Help To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:46 PM

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavirus pandemic

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Saturday sought ANP Parliamentary Leader and Deputy Opposition leader Sardar Hussain Babak's assistance to combat coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Saturday sought ANP Parliamentary Leader and Deputy Opposition leader Sardar Hussain Babak's assistance to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial government along with the opposition wanted to overcome this deadly virus, said Mahmood Khan in a telephonic conversion with Sardar Hussain Babak.

Talking to the chief minister, Sardar Hussain Babak said the ANP would work in the interest of the people of the province beyond political differences.

He said, "The ANP will not do politics for point-scoring at this hour of trial and tribulation.

We will only criticize where public interest is violated." The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government was taking practical steps to provide relief to the people.

He said awareness messages were essential for preventing the coronavirus. Print and electronic media should keep the public informed about how we could control the virus, he added.

The ANP provincial general secretary said precautionary measures were the only way to prevent the pandemic and the government machinery, with the help of the district administration, should facilitate tests at all the hospitals.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Awami National Party Media All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

4 minutes ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

4 minutes ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

4 minutes ago

Botswana's first hunting season hangs in balance d ..

4 minutes ago

New Slovak government sworn in against virus backd ..

4 minutes ago

German govt to unveil biggest post-war aid package ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.