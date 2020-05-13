Chief Minister Seeks Performance Report From Ministers Within 15 Days
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:17 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought performance report from the Provincial Ministers within 15 days and a formal letter has also been issued from Principal Secretary to CM in this regard.
Provincial Ministers have also been directed to formulate performance report of their respective departments and thereafter submit it to CM Office, said a hand out issued here.
Guidelines have also been issued with regard to formulating performance report.