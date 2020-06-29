Chief Minister seeks plan for complete functionalization of OPDs, operation theatres

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Health department to submit a comprehensive plan to fully functionalize OPDs and operation theatres in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Health department to submit a comprehensive plan to fully functionalize OPDs and operation theatres in Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting here, the Chief Minister also directed Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to nominate focal persons for the complete functionalization of OPDs and operation theatres in every district.

On the occasion, he said that required steps should be taken within 10 days positively to facilitate the patients.

He maintained that plugging the holes would improve the situation as patients faced difficulties due to lack of complete functioning of OPDs and operation theatres.

The CM expressed satisfaction that effective measures taken by the Punjab government had helped overcome the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases was declining.

He directed to ensure strict compliance of governmental instructions for restricting the spread of the virus.

He appreciated that doctors and paramedics had performed yeoman service to control the virus and directed that adoption of precautionary measures should be ensured for them.

Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Health secretaries and others attended the meeting.