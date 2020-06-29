UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Plan For Complete Functionalization Of OPDs, Operation Theatres

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:35 PM

Chief Minister seeks plan for complete functionalization of OPDs, operation theatres

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Health department to submit a comprehensive plan to fully functionalize OPDs and operation theatres in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Health department to submit a comprehensive plan to fully functionalize OPDs and operation theatres in Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting here, the Chief Minister also directed Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to nominate focal persons for the complete functionalization of OPDs and operation theatres in every district.

On the occasion, he said that required steps should be taken within 10 days positively to facilitate the patients.

He maintained that plugging the holes would improve the situation as patients faced difficulties due to lack of complete functioning of OPDs and operation theatres.

The CM expressed satisfaction that effective measures taken by the Punjab government had helped overcome the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases was declining.

He directed to ensure strict compliance of governmental instructions for restricting the spread of the virus.

He appreciated that doctors and paramedics had performed yeoman service to control the virus and directed that adoption of precautionary measures should be ensured for them.

Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Health secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

1 hour ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

1 hour ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

1 hour ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Economic Sentiment Indicator in Eurozone Shows Hig ..

1 second ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.