Chief Minister Seeks Report About Death Of Man Due To Kite Twine

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:05 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the RPO Faisalabad about death of a motorcyclist at Jaranwala road due to kite twine and directed to take action against the responsible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the RPO Faisalabad about death of a motorcyclist at Jaranwala road due to kite twine and directed to take action against the responsible.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM emphasised to ensure strict compliance of thebanning the kite-flying, adding that strict action be initiated in case of violation.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

