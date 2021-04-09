UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Seeks Report About Factory Fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from commissioner Lahore about the factory fire in Sundar Industrial Estate.

The chief minister also directed the rescue officials to extinguish the fire as soon as possible.

