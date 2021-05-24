Chief Minister Seeks Report About Incident Of Torture
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur about an incident of torture on poor people and directed strict action against the perpetrators.
According to a handout issued here, after CM's directive to the authorities concerned an injured person Amjad was admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, while four nominated accused were arrested by the police.