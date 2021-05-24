UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Report About Incident Of Torture

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:22 PM

Chief Minister seeks report about incident of torture

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur about an incident of torture on poor people and directed strict action against the perpetrators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur about an incident of torture on poor people and directed strict action against the perpetrators.

According to a handout issued here, after CM's directive to the authorities concerned an injured person Amjad was admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, while four nominated accused were arrested by the police.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Police Poor Punjab Victoria Bahawalpur From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

41 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

56 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.