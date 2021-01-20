Chief Minister seeks report about molestation of girl

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about molestation of a 13-year-old girl in Chak Jhumra area of Faisalabad and directed to arrest the criminals early

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about molestation of a 13-year-old girl in Chak Jhumra area of Faisalabad and directed to arrest the criminals early.

The affected family will be provided justice and perpetrators of the crime do not deserve any tolerance, the CM added.