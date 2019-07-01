Chief Minister seeks report for MDCAT pattern change

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought recommendations from the authorities concerned regarding proposals for change in pattern of entry test for admission to the medical and dental colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought recommendations from the authorities concerned regarding proposals for change in pattern of entry test for admission to the medical and dental colleges.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Monday in which various matters pertaining to the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) came under discussion.

The CM directed to submit the final review after seeking proposals from the stakeholders and said that change in the pattern of entry test would be useful for the students belonging to the backward areas as the provision of equal educational opportunities to the students of far-flung areas was the responsibility of the government.

The meeting was told the PMDC would also be consulted for the determination of entry test marks for admissions in medical colleges. The CM was informed that proposals of molding the exam and entry test marks on the pattern of engineering universities' entry tests for admission in medical colleges was under consideration.

The meeting was briefed that Medical entry test would be held in the last week of August this year.

Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, ACS (Home) and secretaries of Law, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education and Higher Education departments attended the meeting.