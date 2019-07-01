UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Report For MDCAT Pattern Change

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:28 PM

Chief Minister seeks report for MDCAT pattern change

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought recommendations from the authorities concerned regarding proposals for change in pattern of entry test for admission to the medical and dental colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought recommendations from the authorities concerned regarding proposals for change in pattern of entry test for admission to the medical and dental colleges.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Monday in which various matters pertaining to the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) came under discussion.

The CM directed to submit the final review after seeking proposals from the stakeholders and said that change in the pattern of entry test would be useful for the students belonging to the backward areas as the provision of equal educational opportunities to the students of far-flung areas was the responsibility of the government.

The meeting was told the PMDC would also be consulted for the determination of entry test marks for admissions in medical colleges. The CM was informed that proposals of molding the exam and entry test marks on the pattern of engineering universities' entry tests for admission in medical colleges was under consideration.

The meeting was briefed that Medical entry test would be held in the last week of August this year.

Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, ACS (Home) and secretaries of Law, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education and Higher Education departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Rashid August Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PEMRA to continue granting licenses to new satelli ..

29 seconds ago

Ethiopia violence driven by 'empty dream', not eth ..

32 seconds ago

Bruised knee delays Van Niekerk's comeback

33 seconds ago

Canadian Infrastructure Firm, Singapore Wealth Fun ..

35 seconds ago

Sri Lanka v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

6 minutes ago

Businessmen urged to avail additional time for ass ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.