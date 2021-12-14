Chief Minister Seeks Report From CCPO
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the molestation of two girls.
He directed to nab the absconding accused while ensuring the provision of justice to the bereaved girls.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested an accused by registering a case and raids were being conducted to arrest others.