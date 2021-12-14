Chief Minister seeks report from CCPO

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the molestation of two girls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the molestation of two girls.

He directed to nab the absconding accused while ensuring the provision of justice to the bereaved girls.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested an accused by registering a case and raids were being conducted to arrest others.