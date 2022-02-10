Chief Minister seeks report from CCPO

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday sought a report from the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore about the molestation of a girlin Shahdara

The chief minister directed strict legal action against the accused.