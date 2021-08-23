UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Seeks Report From CCPO About Molestation Of Woman, Her Daughter

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Chief Minister seeks report from CCPO about molestation of woman, her daughter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the molestation of a woman and her daughter in the precinct of Chung Police Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the molestation of a woman and her daughter in the precinct of Chung Police Station.

The CM directed that criminals be arrested within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested both accused identified as Umer Farooq and Mansab.

