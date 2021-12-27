Chief Minister seeks report from CCPO Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of looting the Chinese citizens and snatching the rifle from guard within the limits of police station Chung

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of looting the Chinese citizens and snatching the rifle from guard within the limits of police station Chung.

The CM directed that the security of the Chinese citizens should be ensured and a report be submitted to him about the incident.