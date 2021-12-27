UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Seeks Report From CCPO Lahore

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:59 PM

Chief Minister seeks report from CCPO Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of looting the Chinese citizens and snatching the rifle from guard within the limits of police station Chung

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of looting the Chinese citizens and snatching the rifle from guard within the limits of police station Chung.

The CM directed that the security of the Chinese citizens should be ensured and a report be submitted to him about the incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Police Station China From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of poet Sarfraz Shahid

2 minutes ago
 45 criminals held, contraband seized

45 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 RPO holds meeting to review law and order situatio ..

RPO holds meeting to review law and order situation

2 minutes ago
 Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers held

Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers held

20 minutes ago
 Govt takes required measures to expats' problems: ..

Govt takes required measures to expats' problems: Senate told

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.