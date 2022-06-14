Chief Minister seeks report from IGP

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz sought a report from the inspector general of Police (IGP) about rape-cum-murder of a girl-child in Attock and directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured within the next 48 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz sought a report from the inspector general of Police (IGP) about rape-cum-murder of a girl-child in Attock and directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured within the next 48 hours.

Every effort should be made to provide relief to the affected family, he said and extended sympathiesto the bereaved family while assuring that justice to be provided to the victim.