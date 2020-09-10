Chief Minister seeks report from IGP about tragic Motorway incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of molestation of a woman on the motorway and sought a report from IG Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of molestation of a woman on the motorway and sought a report from IG Police.

He directed to arrest the criminals at the earliest and the affected woman be provided justice at any cost.

The criminals deserve strict punishment under the law, he stressed.

"I am personally monitoring the progress made in this case and the IGP has been directed to early arrest the criminals," the Chief Minister said.

The investigation was being done scientifically and the perpetrators will begiven strict punishment, he further said.