Chief Minister Seeks Report From RPO DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about an incident of 'Vani' of two girls in Muzaffargarh and directed to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the girls and a case had also been registered. The policearrested two accused and raids were being conducted to nab the remaining ones,said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

