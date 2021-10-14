Chief Minister seeks report from RPO Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the incident of gang rape on motorway near Gojra and directed immediate arrest of criminals.

Chief Minister directed that all requirements be fulfilled speedily to provide justice to the affected girl, said official spokesman.

Meanwhile, the police arrested an alleged accused of the case while raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices.