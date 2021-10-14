UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Seeks Report From RPO Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Chief Minister seeks report from RPO Faisalabad

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the incident of gang rape on motorway near Gojra and directed immediate arrest of criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the incident of gang rape on motorway near Gojra and directed immediate arrest of criminals.

Chief Minister directed that all requirements be fulfilled speedily to provide justice to the affected girl, said official spokesman.

Meanwhile, the police arrested an alleged accused of the case while raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Punjab Motorway Gojra Criminals All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent ..

DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent for helping affected people

3 minutes ago
 'Value addition in date production can enhance for ..

'Value addition in date production can enhance foreign exchange earnings'

3 minutes ago
 Salah focused on Liverpool success amid contract t ..

Salah focused on Liverpool success amid contract talk

3 minutes ago
 Family planning, a solution to growing population: ..

Family planning, a solution to growing population: DC

8 minutes ago
 UN Looks Forward to Working With Belarus After Min ..

UN Looks Forward to Working With Belarus After Minsk Complaints Over Legal Aid - ..

8 minutes ago
 University of Sindh issues semester exams schedule ..

University of Sindh issues semester exams schedule for affiliated colleges

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.