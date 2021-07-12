UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Seeks Report From RPO Gujranwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about the molestation of a girl child in Wazirabad.

