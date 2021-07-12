Chief Minister seeks report from RPO Gujranwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about the molestation of a girl child in Wazirabad.

The chief minister directed strict legal action against the detained accused.

The victim will be provided justice, he added.

Meanwhile, the case had been registered by the police.