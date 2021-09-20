Chief Minister seeks report from RPO Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Multan about the death of a minor girl due to dog attack in the vicinity of Jehanian and directed an action against the owner.

According to official sources, the CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family andassured them of the provision of justice.