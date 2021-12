Chief Minister seeks report from RPO Sahiwal

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about a four-year-old child who went missing in a Pakpattan village

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about a four-year-old child who went missing in a Pakpattan village.

The chief minister ordered for ensuring her safe recovery and arresting the culprits at the earliest.