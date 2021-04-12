UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Report On Child Killing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:14 PM

Chief Minister seeks report on child killing

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday sought a report from IG Police Punjab about the recovery of the body of a child from Harbanspura area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday sought a report from IG Police Punjab about the recovery of the body of a child from Harbanspura area.

The minor deceased was identified as Shayan.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister directed that every effort should be made to arrest the culprits.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

100 Million Meals’ campaign to create momentum n ..

32 minutes ago

Food Department arrest 34 butchers over profiteeri ..

3 minutes ago

Blood screening of residents of Child Protection B ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly body discusses sports matters

3 minutes ago

March recorded most healthy month amid lowest poll ..

6 minutes ago

Sh Rashid meets Buzdar, discusses Pindi uplift pro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.