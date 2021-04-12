Chief Minister seeks report on child killing

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday sought a report from IG Police Punjab about the recovery of the body of a child from Harbanspura area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday sought a report from IG Police Punjab about the recovery of the body of a child from Harbanspura area.

The minor deceased was identified as Shayan.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister directed that every effort should be made to arrest the culprits.