Chief Minister seeks report on children abuse case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about a molestation attempt on children in the precincts of Harbanspura police station.

The chief minister ordered for initiating legal action against the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two accused.