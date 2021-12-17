Chief Minister Seeks Report On Children Abuse Case
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about a molestation attempt on children in the precincts of Harbanspura police station.
The chief minister ordered for initiating legal action against the arrested accused.
Meanwhile, the police arrested two accused.