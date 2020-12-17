UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Seeks Report On Children Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:46 PM

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpuron the death of children due to falling of gate and pillar in Shahbazpur area of Sadiqabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpuron the death of children due to falling of gate and pillar in Shahbazpur area of Sadiqabad.

He directed to provide best treatment to the injured children and also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

More Stories From Pakistan

