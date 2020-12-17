Chief Minister seeks report on children death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpuron the death of children due to falling of gate and pillar in Shahbazpur area of Sadiqabad.

He directed to provide best treatment to the injured children and also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.