Chief Minister Seeks Report On Couple's Murder Attempt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:53 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about couple's murder attempt
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about couple's murder attempt.
He directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured woman, says a handout.
"No one will be allowed to take the law into its own hand", the Chief Minister added.