(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about couple's murder attempt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about couple's murder attempt.

He directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured woman, says a handout.

"No one will be allowed to take the law into its own hand", the Chief Minister added.