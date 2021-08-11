UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Seeks Report On Couple's Murder Attempt

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about couple's murder attempt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about couple's murder attempt.

He directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured woman, says a handout.

"No one will be allowed to take the law into its own hand", the Chief Minister added.

