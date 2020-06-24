Chief Minister seeks report on death of accused due to police torture

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the death of an accused due to police torture, has sought a report from RPO DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the death of an accused due to police torture, has sought a report from RPO DG Khan.

He directed to submit a report within 48 hours and legal action be initiated against the guilty.

Moreover, he instructed that the requirements of justice be fulfilled in the incident and justicebe provided to the heirs.