Chief Minister Seeks Report On Death Of Two Children Drowned In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 07:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has sought a report from the commissioner Rawalpindi about the death of two children after drowning in a pond.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, he ordered that a report should be submitted to him after holding an inquiry.

The CM also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed that may Allah, TheAlmighty, grant patience to them to bear the loss with fortitude.

