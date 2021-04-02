Chief Minister seeks report on firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) about a firing incident on the premises of the court of additional sessions judge Rajanpur and ordered for ensuring foolproof security at courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) about a firing incident on the premises of the court of additional sessions judge Rajanpur and ordered for ensuring foolproof security at courts.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused Arif and legal action had been started against him.