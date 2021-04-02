UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Report On Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister seeks report on firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) about a firing incident on the premises of the court of additional sessions judge Rajanpur and ordered for ensuring foolproof security at courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) about a firing incident on the premises of the court of additional sessions judge Rajanpur and ordered for ensuring foolproof security at courts.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused Arif and legal action had been started against him.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur From Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Court adjourns Liaqat Qaimkhani property case till ..

7 seconds ago

PFA chairman calls on Punjab sports minister

9 seconds ago

CM's aide inaugurates facial recognition attendanc ..

11 seconds ago

Integrated mechanism needed to harness water resou ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation from Indonesian Consulate in Karachi vi ..

2 minutes ago

ATC seeks arguments in Osama Satti murder case

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.