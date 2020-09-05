UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Seeks Report On Gas Cylinder Blast In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:33 AM

Chief Minister seeks report on gas cylinder blast in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about an incident of gas cylinder blast in a private bank in Chauburji area of the city on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about an incident of gas cylinder blast in a private bank in Chauburji area of the city on Friday.

According to a handout issued here, he expressed a deep sense of sorrow over human loss and ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The chief minister said that a comprehensive investigation be held to ascertain the facts.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Chief Minister Police Punjab Bank Gas From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

8 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

8 minutes ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

8 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) b ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.