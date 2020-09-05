Chief Minister seeks report on gas cylinder blast in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about an incident of gas cylinder blast in a private bank in Chauburji area of the city on Friday.

According to a handout issued here, he expressed a deep sense of sorrow over human loss and ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The chief minister said that a comprehensive investigation be held to ascertain the facts.