LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from DPO Sheikhupura about molestation of a girl student after kidnapping near Sheikhupura.

The Chief Minister directed to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

The bereaved family would be provided justice and perpetrators of the crime will not escape from the stern punishment, the CM added.