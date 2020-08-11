UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Seeks Report On Hooliganism Incident Outside NAB Office

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:46 PM

Chief Minister seeks report on hooliganism incident outside NAB office

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Police about an incident of hooliganism outside NAB office here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Police about an incident of hooliganism outside NAB office here on Tuesday.

He directed that legal action be initiated against those involved in the incident and said no one can be allowed to take the law into one's own hand as rule of law would be fully ensured.

Law would come into action against those who were involved in agitation,the CM added.

