Chief Minister Seeks Report On Kamoke Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:30 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of a man due to falling of a container on his motorbike in Kamoke area
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of a man due to falling of a container on his motorbike in Kamoke area.
He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and sought a report from the administration into the matter.