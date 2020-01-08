Chief Minister seeks report on Kamoke road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of a man due to falling of a container on his motorbike in Kamoke area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of a man due to falling of a container on his motorbike in Kamoke area.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and sought a report from the administration into the matter.